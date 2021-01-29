Enjoy winter wilderness walks on Greensboro's hiking trails

GREENSBORO – You don’t have to travel far from home to experience the wilderness this winter. Greensboro Parks and Recreation has 100-plus miles of trails — and many of them take you into the woods exploring the Triad’s natural beauty year-round.

While the days are shorter and the temperature is cooler, you just need a little preparation to get the most out of your winter walk. Here’s what outdoor experts advise.

Dress for it

Jennifer Phelps, who works at Lake Higgins and is an avid hiker, says there’s no bad weather for hiking, “only bad gear.”

“I make sure to bring extra stuff” on winter hikes, like a recent trip to Stone Mountain on a 40-degree day, she said. “If it is a couple miles in a trail and you fall and break you ankle, you are going to need extra clothing, extra layers, extra food, extra everything.”

Start by making sure you’ve got the correct clothing.

“Wear layers — dress like an onion!” said Greensboro Parks and Recreation Planner Elizabeth Jernigan. "That way you can take off layers if you get too hot, or add more if you get too cold.”