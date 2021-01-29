Enjoy winter wilderness walks on Greensboro's hiking trails

GREENSBORO – You don’t have to travel far from home to experience the wilderness this winter. Greensboro Parks and Recreation has 100-plus miles of trails — and many of them take you into the woods exploring the Triad’s natural beauty year-round.
While the days are shorter and the temperature is cooler, you just need a little preparation to get the most out of your winter walk. Here’s what outdoor experts advise.
Dress for it
Jennifer Phelps, who works at Lake Higgins and is an avid hiker, says there’s no bad weather for hiking, “only bad gear.”
“I make sure to bring extra stuff” on winter hikes, like a recent trip to Stone Mountain on a 40-degree day, she said. “If it is a couple miles in a trail and you fall and break you ankle, you are going to need extra clothing, extra layers, extra food, extra everything.”
Start by making sure you’ve got the correct clothing.
“Wear layers — dress like an onion!” said Greensboro Parks and Recreation Planner Elizabeth Jernigan. "That way you can take off layers if you get too hot, or add more if you get too cold.”
What you wear is important, too. REI recommends wearing clothes made of wool or synthetic materials that dry fast to take perspiration away from your skin. Avoid cotton, which takes a long time to dry and will leave you cold and uncomfortable.
And don’t forget — even in the winter, you need sun protection. Bring your sunglasses, wear a hat and apply sunscreen.
Pick the right time of day
Even though North Carolina has mild winters, it’s most comfortable to hike in the mid-afternoon.
“Hike when the sun is highest and warmest, and allow plenty of time to get back to the trailhead before dark,” Jernigan said.
Greensboro trails close at sunset, so check the weather to make sure you will be able to exit the trail while there is still ample light to navigate. This is especially important for trailheads that are on busy roads. Take care that you are visible to passing drivers.
Don’t forget provisions
If you ever need an excuse to bring snacks, this is it.
“Hiking in the cold burns more calories, so eat and drink plenty. Bring snacks you can eat while hiking so you don’t have to stop,” Jernigan said.
Phelps has been known to take a hot chocolate break while hiking. She also brings along protein-based snacks.
“I usually bring jerky and nuts, little mini Babybell cheeses,” she said.
Ready to try?
Jernigan recommends trying the Laurel Bluff Trail for your winter hike.
The Laurel Bluff Trail traverses beautiful woodland and wetlands along the edge of Reedy Fork Creek and the backwaters of Lake Townsend. This trail is one of six Watershed Trails that have been designated as part of the North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail.
It’s pretty hilly, so if you are new to hiking, take it slow. It will be worth it: with the leaves off most trees, there are views of Lake Townsend.
The total trail is 3.5 miles — or 7 miles out and back — but it’s perfectly fine to just do a short distance and turn back. Get access to the trail from a gravel parking lot on 5200 Block of North Church Street, just outside the city limits on the right.
Amanda Lehmert is a senior communications specialist with the City of Greensboro. She can be reached at amanda.lehmert@greensboro-nc.gov.