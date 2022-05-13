Got geese? Watch Goose Masters' skilled pups do their job

GREENSBORO —

She is a fuzzy pup with black freckles on her snout — undeniably worthy of a cuddle and ready to give gentle nose kisses with her soft pink tongue.

But Tenly is every bit the laser-focused professional when she hops out of her work vehicle and starts scanning the horizon for a very specific waterfowl.

Tenly, 8, is among a pack of Border collies, bred, born and trained by the Kuykendall family to be “Goose Masters.” They use their natural herding instincts to make Canada geese feel unwelcome.

On any given day, you will catch one of the Goose Masters — dog plus human handler — at Greensboro’s Hester or Country parks, shooing away the geese. This technique is considered one of the most effective humane options for managing the birds.

Through no fault of their own, the geese seem to rub humans the wrong way. That is in part, it turns out, because geese and humans have similar tastes in landscaping, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

They love walking access to open water and tender, short vegetation (a plush, grassy lawn). Couple that with a lack of natural predators and plenty of free food, and it turns out that parks are actually an ideal environment.

The birds, with their striking black and white heads and classic tell-tale “honk,” run afoul of park managers often due to what they take.

“The geese end up eating the grass, so we can’t keep any grass seed. They eat it just like spaghetti,” Country Park supervisor Suzanne Congelosi said.

And park visitors don’t like what they leave behind either. They produce up to two pounds of droppings per bird every day.

“It is unsanitary. Kids step in it,” Congelosi said.

Installing a goose loo seems impractical, so in come the Goose Masters.

The Kuykendalls are a third-generation herding family. They raise and train their Border collies to herd goats and their own resident flock of geese at their Randolph County farm.

Females tend to be a little better suited than males, said Kara Kuykendall, who manages the Goose Masters’ Triad operations along with puppers Koda, Kat and Lynn. Females are not distracted by dogs in heat and tend to waste less time lifting their legs marking territory.

But mostly they need to have the right personality for it. They’ve got to be “people dogs,” and they have to be suited to the work. It can take a year or more to hone a dog’s skills before it can go to work.

Tenly is one of those skilled dogs.

On a recent cool morning at Country Park, Kody Kuykendall, Tenly’s handler opened the back door of his Goose Masters vehicle and the dog was instantly in work mode.

Tenly crouched down low in the grass, ears perked up, absolutely twitching to go.

“She just heard a honk,” Kody Kuykendall explained. It was a fact lost on the pack of humans watching her, who don’t have quite as keen ears.

Kuykendall spouted off a few calls and Tenly’s pent up anticipation exploded as she weaved left, then right into the open flat grass near one of Country Park’s fishing ponds.

“It’s how they herd sheep or cattle,” Kody Kuykendall said. “They use their eyes to move the flock.” Just like that look your mother gives you and you absolutely know you are doing something amiss.

In a few clicks, she was back at his side, her brown eyes darting around as she anxiously waited. He gave the command and Tenly hauled off at top speed toward eight geese casually paddling in the pond. Within seconds she had pounced into the water and was gliding with the grace of an Olympian.

The closest two geese sounded the alarm, honking to their brethren that Tenly was coming.

“The main thing we do is to make our dogs seem like predators,” Kody Kuykendall said. “The way they stalk, they act very similar to their natural predators.”

Tenly got about 15 feet from shore when the geese lifted off together and flapped away. A few minutes later, she was briskly shaking off the pond water and coming to Kody Kuykendall for head scratches.

“They love their job. They love to do what they are trained to do,” Kara Kuykendall said.

Tenly completed the job within a few minutes, and she never even got close to birds.

It’s important to note — and it’s one of the most frequent questions Goose Masters gets from park visitors — the dog isn’t trying to catch or kill the birds. It is trying to “haze” them — essentially asking them, in no uncertain terms, to buzz off.

“Our dogs are not here to harm the birds. It’s to get them out of the way of people,” Kara Kuykendall said.

Canada geese are protected under the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act, which regulates hunting and other human interactions with migratory birds to ensure species conservation. North Carolina is also home to “resident geese,” which generally do not migrate and may be managed in a variety of ways, including lethal means.

But Greensboro Parks and Recreation prefers this more humane means.

“We’re not hurting the geese or anything like that,” said Congelosi.

One thing park visitors can do to make the parks less hospitable for geese: Don’t feed them. It raises the risk of inter-species disease transmission and can make the birds reliant on humans.

Amanda Lehmert is a senior communications specialist for the city of Greensboro. She can be reached at amanda.lehmert@greensboro-nc.gov.