Greensboro Parks and Recreation expands environmental education

If you visited the Windsor Recreation Center earlier this year, you were greeted by a 6-foot-tall, tiered tower popping with leafy greens.

The Juice Plus aeroponic garden — one of eight at recreation centers across the city — and its bounty are the handiwork of the children in the center’s after school program. With a little assistance from environmental educators, they manage the whole project from seeds to salad.

The project is also part of the larger effort by Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department to expand its environmental education options with new programs aimed at new audiences and offering more for experienced outdoor enthusiasts.

In the new year, residents can expect courses that introduce newcomers to the basics of hiking and camping, kayak trips for more experienced paddlers, mountain biking lessons, community garden programs and more.

The city’s lakes, trails and greenways are among its best-used resources. They give residents lots of opportunities to explore nature. Traditionally, those are spaces of passive recreation, where visitors guide their own enjoyment. The department offered some programs — such as a pre-school nature class and the animal-filled ECO Bus.

Now, Greensboro Parks and Recreation is going bigger. Lake Activity Specialist Brooke Wilson, based at Lake Townsend, is overseeing seven part-time staff members that will run a wide range of outdoor and environmental programs.

Wilson, a N.C. State University graduate with a background in zoo keeping, grew up in Greensboro but never experienced the city’s outdoor spaces.

“I didn’t grow up on the lakes. I didn’t grow up with hikes,” she said.

Wilson is hoping to run some outdoor basics courses to reduce barriers for people who didn’t learn those skills as children.

One of her staff members is running a recently launched program called the Greensboro Mountain Biking Experience, which teaches children and adults how to ride mountain bikes. It provides all the equipment needed and makes use of the city’s mountain biking trails. Wilson is working to get the program into physical education classes at local public schools.

Wilson wants to add other woodland adventure offerings as well.

She has already scheduled a Camping Basics 101 course, scheduled for March 9 at McNairy Library. She wants to turn it into a series.

“You go into places like REI, and you just get overwhelmed. We will teach you all the basics. What would it mean for a family to go camping? Where am I supposed to go?” Wilson said. “You don’t have to have an RV. You don’t need to have the latest tent model or anything like that. We are teaching how to start a fire, water purification, just getting people more familiar with the outdoors.”

She plans to run a similar series for hiking, to help people take advantage of the nearly 100 miles of trails managed by Greensboro. The first one of the year will take place on New Year’s Day on the Atlantic and Yadkin Greenway. It’s a good introductory hike, Wilson said, because it is fairly flat and paved.

“People are intimidated to go on hikes,” Wilson said. “We just want to get people outdoors.”

For folks who already enjoy city lakes, the department is also exploring guided kayaking trips to locations beyond Greensboro. That is one of the uses they are considering for a set of touring kayaks that department is purchasing with a grant it received this year.

The environmental educators are also spreading out across the city, to try to engage people who are already users of indoor recreation facilitates. Wilson’s staff manages the department’s eight aeroponic and two club gardens.

“We want to teach healthier eating habits and where our food comes from,” Wilson said.

Nallah Muhammad, a recent N.C. A&T State University graduate with a degree in agriculture and environmental systems, oversees seven of the gardens as part of the after school program. Seven of the aeroponic garden towners were donated to the department by the AKA Sorority.

Aeroponic gardens grow plants vertically with little water and no soil. Seeds are grown in horticultural-grade rock wool.

The children do all the work building the tower, germinating the seeds, fertilizing the plants, testing the water to ensure proper pH balance and harvesting, Muhammad said.

“It’s been marvelous. They feel in charge, and I love that. When you look at the system itself, it can be a little overwhelming or scare you. We let them do everything from start to finish,” she said.

The children have planted herbs, greens and other vegetables. The system allows the plants to grow quickly, and they can be ready to harvest in about three weeks.

Muhammad teaches them how to integrate those fresh vegetables into meals.

“We grow a lot of herbs. If we have a bunch of basil, we will make pesto. I will make some pasta. All it takes is the blender. It is really easy for them to do. They can taste it and test it,” said Muhammad, who also manages the community garden at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and runs her own business, Afro Agriculture.

The kids have grown lavender and lemon balm and learned about aromatherapy.

“They get to ask all the questions. They really enjoy it,” Muhammad said.