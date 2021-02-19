'Knitting Daddy' credits daughter's birth for inspiring creative path

When Aurora Cohoon was born 10 weeks early, weighing just 2 lbs. 10 oz., she was whisked straight to the neonatal intensive care unit at Women’s Hospital to grow bigger and stronger. Her parents and grandparents knew they were in for an anxious wait.

To fill the time in the next five weeks, mom Meredith Cohoon cuddled, bathed and fed Aurora. The doctors monitored, treated and evaluated her.

And dad Greg?

“I felt helpless through all the ups and downs,” Greg Cohoon said. “The doctors were all doing so much. I was her dad, but it seemed that all I could do was sit and watch her sleep.

“Then, the nurses came around handing out little knit preemie hats. And I looked at the hats and thought, ‘I could do that.’"

Knitting may be an atypical hobby for a dad to pick up, but to Cohoon, learning to knit seemed like a way to bring a little creative peace into an ocean of uncertainty. And while many people who pick up knitting immediately see its color and artistry, Cohoon, a systems architect at Lincoln Financial, saw its structure.