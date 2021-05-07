Nonprofit: FIRST North Carolina "makes STEM exciting and fun”

FIRST North Carolina is a North Carolina nonprofit that supports the work of FIRST — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — an international nonprofit based in New Hampshire.
The mission of the nonprofit is to inspire the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering and math.
FIRST LEGO League (FLL) has grown to three divisions: Discover, Explore and Challenge. In FLL Discover, children ages 4-6 are introduced to STEM in a playful way that builds their habits of learning with hands-on activities. In FLL Explore, for ages 6-10, children focus on the fundamentals of engineering as they explore real-world problems. They build mini-robots and learn basic coding skills.
FLL Challenge is for students in fourth through eighth grades and introduces friendly competition. Students build robots and do research projects that can make a tangible impact in their community. All aspects of the FIRST programs operate from a set of core values, which celebrate discovery and teamwork.
When students are in grades 7 to 12, they participate in FIRST Tech Challenge and learn to design, build, program and operate robots to play a floor game. Participants call it “the hardest fun you’ll ever have!” Students, guided by adult coaches and mentors, develop STEM skills and practice engineering principles, while realizing the value of hard work, innovation and sharing ideas.
FIRST Robotics Competition, for students in grades 9-12, is called a high school “sport for the mind.” In six weeks, teams of 15 to 50 participants design, build, test and refine a 120-pound robot for competition. They learn about mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer programming, business and finance, marketing, social media outreach, and public speaking.
Additionally, the teams are organized like a small company so that students can experience leadership positions and inter-team collaboration. Teams raise funds, design and market their team brand, and do community outreach for which they can win awards. Participants have access to more than $80 million in college scholarships.
Brain Page, FNC mentor and coach who has completed 11 seasons, said that this nonprofit offers a unique opportunity for middle and high school youth.
“We coach and mentor and provide an environment for them to unlock the skills and talents they already have,” Page said. He pointed out that the team — student driven and governed — promotes self-confidence, responsibility and accountability, as well as provides a venue to develop critical thinking, presentation skills and teamwork.
This year, everything shifted to virtual and remote events. Teams met via Zoom and discovered creative ways to work collaboratively from different locations. Teams also found safe and creative ways to meet in small groups and devised approaches to divide and conquer the various tasks presented to them this year.
Melissa Wittner, board co-chair along with Marie Hopper, president of FNC, founded one of the first all-girls teams in 2016. Wittner said: “I have watched many young girls join our team and grow in confidence. They come to us very shy ... and by the time they move on to college they can seamlessly present before large audiences and even TV cameras in interviews.” Many of these young women receive STEM scholarships and go on to complete their post high school education in STEM-based careers.
David Campbell, board member of FNC and director of quality at TE Connectivity based in Greensboro, said he is amazed at what the students can do. “FNC makes STEM exciting and fun,” said Campbell. Over the years, his company, TE Connectivity, has been engaged with FNC by providing mentors, financial support, and supplies parts for building the robots.
“We see this as a source for future employees and leaders of our company,” Campbell said.
Marie Hopper, president of FIRST North Carolina, believes that the core value of “Gracious Professionalism,” which permeates all FNC activities, is critical in today’s world. Often students go out of their way to help other teams who may be their opponents in the game.
“Learning how to work together, to compete with integrity, to disagree respectfully and to become comfortable with collaboration is key to our future as a society,” Hopper said.
Ruth Anderson is chief content officer at Second Breath Center and can be reached by email at ruth@secondbreathcenter.com.