Nonprofit: FIRST North Carolina "makes STEM exciting and fun”

Melissa Wittner, board co-chair along with Marie Hopper, president of FNC, founded one of the first all-girls teams in 2016. Wittner said: “I have watched many young girls join our team and grow in confidence. They come to us very shy ... and by the time they move on to college they can seamlessly present before large audiences and even TV cameras in interviews.” Many of these young women receive STEM scholarships and go on to complete their post high school education in STEM-based careers.

David Campbell, board member of FNC and director of quality at TE Connectivity based in Greensboro, said he is amazed at what the students can do. “FNC makes STEM exciting and fun,” said Campbell. Over the years, his company, TE Connectivity, has been engaged with FNC by providing mentors, financial support, and supplies parts for building the robots.

“We see this as a source for future employees and leaders of our company,” Campbell said.

Marie Hopper, president of FIRST North Carolina, believes that the core value of “Gracious Professionalism,” which permeates all FNC activities, is critical in today’s world. Often students go out of their way to help other teams who may be their opponents in the game.

“Learning how to work together, to compete with integrity, to disagree respectfully and to become comfortable with collaboration is key to our future as a society,” Hopper said.

Ruth Anderson is chief content officer at Second Breath Center and can be reached by email at ruth@secondbreathcenter.com.