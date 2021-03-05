Nonprofit spotlight: Two teens create local Her Drive to help women in Guilford County

GREENSBORO — Cassidy Nicholson saw a video about the work of Her Drive on Tic Tok and called her best friend Stella Crooker to say: “Let’s do this!”

Although they had most of their required service hours already completed as students at New Garden Friends School, they decided this was something they could do for their community.

In June 2020, Her Drive, a nonprofit based in Chicago, was launched to support women who lack access to basic hygiene necessities. Her Drive collects new or gently used bras, menstrual care items and general hygiene products for people in need. The nonprofit also wants to empower and educate the next generation of youth leaders to work to eliminate period poverty in their local communities.

Nicholson, 14, and Crooker, 15, were drawn to the Her Drive mission with a focus on women and period products — something they had not really considered previously as a need.

They learned many women do not have enough money to pay for such items and wanted to do something locally to remedy this problem.