Pandemic provides time to find historical treasures in 1945 magazine issue

This pandemic has provided plenty of time to catch up with overdue reading, and to thin my overstocked reading material.

One magazine was not thrown away. Its cover caught my attention — Lt. Gen. George S. Patton Jr. — smiling! That issue of Life Magazine was dated Jan. 15, 1945. Did I mention about being overdue in reading?

At that moment, while Patton had been victorious in Africa, Sicily and France, his soldiers were in the largest battle of the war — the Battle of the Bulge.

If I caught that issue in its day, it would have been at the school library. The iconic magazine was 10 cents in 1945 or $4.50 per year, more than my dad thought we could afford. Whoops, Freudian slip — our school did not have a library.

Very few passenger cars were manufactured during World War II, but Studebaker had a full-page ad on its military personnel and cargo carrier known as the weasel, “Featuring rubber-padded tracks that will climb imponderable grades.”

Studebaker advertised that it manufactured the Wright-Cyclone engines which powered America’s B-17 flying fortresses. That’s a giant step from the farm wagons on which Henry and Clement Studebaker built their company.