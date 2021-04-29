Officials: FAA, NTSB arrive to investigate Duke Energy helicopter crash that killed pilot, injured 2

"The helicopter was engulfed in flames and firefighters worked to extinguish the flames," Cates said in a news release late Wednesday. "Once the fire suppression was complete and the scene was safe to approach, responders located the pilot of the helicopter who was deceased.''

Golfer George Page of Eden was with three other golfers, preparing to tee off at the first hole at Oak Hill Golf Club Wednesday afternoon when he spotted the helicopter coming in low above South Edgewood Road. "And then it disappeared ... it went straight down, nose first,'' said Page, who called 911 from the tee.

First responders were quick to show up, Page said. "By the second hole, we saw helicopters coming in to help.''

"We went ahead and finished our round, but for the three holes it was hard to concentrate on the golf after seeing that,'' he said.

Authorities said they did not know from where the helicopter took off on Wednesday. There were no reports of distress from the pilot to local agencies, Cates said.

An environmental cleaning agency was also expected to visit the site on Thursday to help manage the crash site where firefighters sprayed flame-suppressing foam around the perimeter Wednesday to prevent a wildfire.