Alexander Wrenn: Housing remains a passion for longtime Realtor

“They had literally nothing. The flood waters took their homes, their cars and their employment.”

He spent hours sorting through people’s possessions contaminated by flood water laced with petroleum and raw sewage.

“We would end up stacking everything at the curb. Furniture, clothes, shoes, books, paperwork,” Wrenn said.

They tried to salvage what they could, such as glassware and service ware.

Wrenn slept on a church floor with other volunteers, several of whom were in their 60s. One volunteer with a heart condition pulled nails from wood molding so it could be reused.

“That tells you if you are willing to volunteer, there’s a job you can do,” Wrenn said.

Wrenn’s hurricane recovery experience came into play six years later when he was asked to organize a team to help with the devastation left by Hurricane Katrina. He chose the home of a widower in Gulfport, Miss.

“The water was so high that his living room vaulted ceiling had seaweed on the fan.”

Wrenn has also traveled to Arizona to help with a home and a church on the Navajo Nation.