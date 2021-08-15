Linda Beatrice Brown: Battling racism as an author, educator and activist

While at Bennett, Brown penned and produced three plays for Bennett College Reader’s Theater including "Black Hands, White Marble," a play about sculptor Edmonia Lewis. The play was later performed at the Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem and UNCG.

Throughout her career, Brown has continued to advocate for civil rights. She said that even though she was not on the “front lines” of activism, she sees her role as a writer and educator as bringing clarity to social justice.

“I really do believe one way to change people is to bring them inside information,” Brown said.

She has delivered many lectures on Black history, taught seminars on the Black experience in America, participated on committees for racial justice and reconciliation and led walking tours of historic Civil Rights sites.

"She has been an incredible agent for change and a significant role model for so very many in our community," said Gail LeBauer, who nominated Brown for the 7 Over Seventy award.

Brown is also known for her roles at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, where she served on a leadership team to facilitate anti-racism consciousness.