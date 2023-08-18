Family picnic

The Black Alumni of Southeast Guilford High School will hold its first family picnic at 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive, Greensboro.

The picnic will be a time to reconnect, make new friends, share in some good fellowship and food and have some fun with games and activities. All classes are invited, along with those who were bused to other schools during integration.

Register by Sept. 1. Visit https://seblackreunion.wixsite.com/highschool.

For information on registration, email seblackreunion@yahoo.com.

Church’s 25th anniversary

St. John’s Anglican Church is celebrating its 25th anniversary with monthly community projects. July’s project was collecting new socks to be distributed among the 5,000 adults served at the Interactive Resource Center.

Pro Feet/Wilson Brown in Burlington donated 600 pairs of socks to this effort and church members donated an additional 191 pairs of new socks along with some new backpacks and sports bags.

The donation was presented to Karen Bullock, community relations coordinator at the IRC by church members Nichole Isley, Judy Daughtry and Alice Burkholder.

The August project is collecting canned fruit for Backpack Beginnings and the on-going outreach is collecting food, toiletries and household cleaners for the St. Paul’s Catholic Church Food Pantry. A thrift sale will be held Nov. 4 at the church at 6722 W. Friendly Ave. More information is at stjohnsgso.org.







The City of High Point’s City Council unanimously voted May 15 to become a Bee City USA, joining many other cities and campuses across the country united in improving their landscapes for pollinators. The council’s action is the culmination of months of effort by the city’s public services department to accomplish this affiliation.

Bee City USA is an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit organization based in Portland, Ore., with offices across the country. Bee City USA’s mission is to galvanize communities to sustain pollinators by providing them with healthy habitats rich in a variety of native plants and free of insecticides. Pollinators like bumble bees, sweat bees, mason bees, honey bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, hummingbirds and many others are responsible for the reproduction of almost 90% of the world’s flowering plant species and one in every three bites of food we consume.

Bee City USA especially encourages school gardens and educational programs for children.

The City has designated Keep High Point Beautiful as the facilitating committee for High Point’s efforts to engage the community in promoting pollinator conservation. The High Point Bee City committee meets quarterly at 1 p.m. at the Piedmont Environmental Center and invites all residents of High Point to offer their ideas for pollinator-friendly initiatives. The more people and organizations involved, the sooner pollinator declines will be reversed.

For information, call 336-883-3520.







The High Point Public Library will be closed Aug. 25 for maintenance work and will reopen at 9 a.m. Aug. 26.

City staff will be replacing a power pole on the corner of Sunset and Elm Streets, so the power to the library building will be temporarily turned off. The planters in front of the library building will also be relocated. Most of the planters will be moved to different locations on the library property, and several will be moved to the Community and Neighborhood Development Center property on Fourth Street.

The drive-through book and DVD return slots will be available all day on Friday.

For information, call 336-883-3694.







The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “9/11 Ride to Remember” on Sept. 9 to commemorate the lives that were lost and to honor the first responders, veterans, military and civilian heroes of 9/11 and the wars that began after. There is a fee of $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. All proceeds raised during the event will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Oaks Therapeutic Community.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at 5440 Millstream Road in McLeansville and ends at Rody’s Tavern, 5105 Michaux Road in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-641-3694.







The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Greensboro College softball team, will offer a four-session, free softball clinic for girls ages 5 to 16. The clinics will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays, Sept. 6-27, at Barber Park’s Penn Wright Stadium, 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. Register at tinyurl.com/SoftballGirls923.

Instructors will focus on teaching fundamentals to build participants’ skills in a fun and safe environment.

For information, contact athletics@greensboro-nc.gov.







Beyond Plastics Greensboro will host a 30-minute slide show presentation, “Plastics 101: Where we’ve been, Where we are and Where we are going,” at 6:30 p.m. Sept 11 at First Presbyterian Church in the Garden Room, 617 N Elm St. in Greensboro.

Enter through the Welcome Center near Elm Street. Parking available in the circle and in the lot on North Elm next to Downtown Fitness.

