New murals

As part of Creative Greensboro’s Neighborhood Arts Residency Program, Emilio Marz has painted art on the basketball court at Random Woods Park and Chuck Johnson has painted two crosswalk murals in the Mill District. Each artist was selected by a group of neighborhood residents to lead community engagement and arts programming during a six-month artist residency and install at least one culminating visual arts project.

Random Woods artist-in-residence Marz hosted drawing sessions based at Alderman Elementary School and worked with the students, park users, and residents to design original artwork for the park’s basketball court and backboards. The art installation features colorful characters, swirling lines, and the name of the neighborhood.

Mill District artist-in-residence Johnson hosted still-life drawing, cyanotype printmaking, and an art-themed bingo night at Smith Active Adult Center, as well as a community clean-up day. His mural designs honor the area’s textile workers. The crosswalk artwork located at Fourteenth and Church streets is an indigo-colored, flannel-patterned mural. At Twelfth and Yanceyville streets, the crosswalk mural features fruit that grows on trees planted in the yards of textile workers’ homes. These fruit trees remain a part of the area’s natural landscape. Each artist had a budget of $22,500 to complete the residency’s neighborhood-based arts programming, community engagement and artwork design and installation.

Fiery Festival

The Disability Advocacy Center’s third annual Fiery Festival, an emergency preparedness and disaster awareness event for persons with disabilities, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at the Salvation Army of Greensboro, 1001 Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro.

There will be food trucks and ice cream, adaptive games, accessibility for all including translators in Spanish and American sign language. Law enforcement vehicles, ambulances and firetrucks will be on display for children of all ages to see. Preventative health screenings will be offered by local pharmacies.

For information, call 336-419-0784.

Book Sale

The Friends of the High Point Public Library will host their Summer Book Sale on June 23-24.

The sale on June 23 will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and is for Friends of the Library members only. They will also be offering a special on pocket paperbacks for members on Friday night. Members can buy as many as they can fit in a brown paper bag for $10 (bags are provided).

The general sale is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 with a bag sale following from 3 to 4:30 p.m., where people can buy as many books as they can fit in a bag for $4 (bags are provided). Please note that the bag sale area is cleared at 2:45 p.m. and all items selected before then must be paid at full price.

The nonprofit now accepts payment by credit card.

For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/927/Friends.

Swim passes

The High Point Public Library is partnering with Washington Terrace Pool to offer swim passes this summer through its “Borrow and Experience” program.

One pass is good for a family or group of four individuals, and they can be used during the pool’s operating hours this summer, through Aug. 10, from noon to 6 p.m.

Sometimes the pool is at maximum capacity; families should come early or call before they come to see if there is a wait. This will ensure that they can enjoy the “Borrow an Experience” pass to its fullest. For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/facilities/facility/details/Washington-Terrace-Pool-and-Waterslide-57.

For information, contact Jim Zola at jim.zola@highpointnc.gov.

Clinic receives $1 million

The Community Clinic of High Point has received a $1 million donation from the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation.

The gift, the largest single donation in the clinic’s history, will be used for the relocation of the clinic to a newer, larger facility that will allow an expansion of services and capacity while continuing its mission of providing access to healthcare services to all members of the community.

The clinic is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Over those 30 years, the clinic has served thousands of patients from the Archdale, High Point, Jamestown and Trinity areas who do not qualify for government or private insurance.

The final price tag for the clinic’s relocation is estimated to be $2 million, Jordan added, with another $1 million needed to be raised to complete the project with all the planned upgrades and improvements to expand capacity for patient visits, offer opportunities for patient education, new service offerings and room for more staffing.

Landmark Builders has been selected as the general contractor for the project.

Neighborhood Toolbox changes

Changes have been made to Greensboro’s recently launched Neighborhood Toolbox Tool Lending Center due to its overwhelming participation.

Residents wanting to make some repairs around their homes or work with neighbors on a community project now must pick up and return borrowed tools and equipment during these days and times: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Greensboro Sportsplex parking lot, 2400 16th St.

City delivery of tools and equipment is no longer offered. The program does not operate on city-recognized holidays.

The Neighborhood Toolbox, which began taking reservations for loans one month ago, remains free of charge.

Also new to the program is the use of one Lending Request Form, regardless if your project is personal or a group project.

Learn more about the updated program at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Toolbox.

This tool-lending program is available for non-commercial purposes to people living within Greensboro city limits.

Parking plan

Residents, business owners, visitors and other downtown stakeholders are invited to public input sessions on the Downtown Parking Plan from 4 to 5:30 p.m. or 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 28 at the Nussbaum Room in the Central Library, 219 N. Church St. A virtual session will be held via Zoom at tinyurl.com/ycy6ddyx on June 29, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

These sessions offer an opportunity to hear from consultant Kimley-Horn about existing downtown parking conditions, research on industry best practices, stakeholder survey results and discuss proposed changes to Greensboro’s parking system. This is also a chance to ask questions and provide additional feedback.

The plan’s goals include managing parking in a way that supports local businesses, reducing congestion, updating pricing and enforcement programs and efficiently managing existing parking facilities and loading zones. The plan will provide recommendations for improving downtown parking and should be complete by fall 2023.