Special Olympics fundraiser

Supporting more than 40,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state, all North Carolina Bonefish Grill restaurants are teaming up with Special Olympics North Carolina for a month-long fundraiser.

Throughout September, Bonefish Grill guests can round up their check to the nearest dollar with the option to increase the donation to SONC. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

The restaurant will also be hosting a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 where local law enforcement will spend the evening serving guests to help raise money for SONC and will donate 100% of their tips back to the organization.

Dine and Donate at the Greensboro Bonefish Grill restaurant located at 2100 Koury Blvd. in Greensboro.

To make a direct donation, visit tinyurl.com/yc3pevfp.

Learn about the importance of volunteering

AuthoraCare Collective will present the Power of Knowing virtual webinar – “How Volunteering Can Change You and the World” from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 21, on Zoom.

Participants will learn the benefits of volunteering and its impact on wellness, discover the range of volunteer opportunities at AuthoraCare Collective and learn the steps to becoming a volunteer.

Register for the webinar on Zoom: https://authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y0AzL0u8T5-j_GR4FcB4fw#/registration.

Webinar ID: 832 3718 9961.

Join via phone call: 312-626-6799.

The webinar will stream on demand at www.authoracare.org/knowing.

To learn more, or to register for a webinar, visit www.authoracare.org/knowing.

Alzheimer’s Walk

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Guilford County and surrounding area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 7 in Greensboro.

The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Guilford County at First National Bank Field located at 408 Bellemeade Street in Greensboro. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a walk start at 10:30 a.m.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more than 180,000 people living with the disease and 369,000 caregivers.

To register as a participant or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer of Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Guilford County, visit act.alz.org/Guilford or call 800-272-3900.

Downtown Greensboro accepting entry forms for winter holiday events

Entry forms are now live for Downtown Greensboro’s 2023 Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade, taking place the first weekend in December in Downtown Greensboro. The festival is set for 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1 and the parade follows from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 2.

The festival includes favorites like the community sing-along, lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, Santa in Hamburger Square and acoustic performances along Elm Street.

Those interested in performing acoustically along Elm Street, as well as food truck vendors to help feed thousands of visitors, can submit their interest forms online attinyurl.com/yc8f8a5r. The deadline to submit the forms is Oct. 22. Those chosen to participate will be notified by Nov. 1.

Those interested in being a part of this year’s parade are required to complete an online parade entry form at tinyurl.com/hyjyzbuh. Bands, drill teams and performance groups, along with nonprofit and for-profit organizations are all encouraged to participate. New this year, food vendors are invited to submit their interest to be stationed along the parade route.

Non-band entries are limited to the first 75 participants, no exceptions made. Submitting entry forms early is strongly recommended. All forms and required documentation are due by October 22.

For sponsor information, contact Keith Holliday at keith@ downtowngreensboro.org.

Springfield Friends history program and tour

The High Point Historical Society Monthly Program Series will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Springfield Friends Meeting, located at 555 E. Springfield Road for “Springfield Friends and Old Domestic Life Museum Tour” with Pastor Josh Brown, minister of Springfield Meeting.

Brown will share highlights from Springfield Friend’s 250-year history. Attendees will explore the church built in 1927 and visit the Museum of Old Domestic Life to view clothing, tools, furniture and many other items from early members.

Though Springfield Friend’s current church was built in 1927, it emerged from the original building on land purchased in 1786 for five shillings. The 250 years of the church’s history hold numerous stories about the men and women who found their way to this gathering spot throughout the years.

Springfield Friends has offered many resources to the High Point community through the years, including schools, teacher training and a model farm that taught farmers modern agricultural methods. More recently, Springfield Friends has been involved with Community Outreach of Archdale/Trinity, Friends Emergency Material Assistance Program and Hospice of the Piedmont.

Brown will also take the tour group to Springfield Friend’s Museum of Old Domestic Life, located on its property. The museum holds items from families who attended the church during its early years, such as clothing, tools, furniture, saddles and many other items. The building itself, the Quaker meetinghouse in 1859, will be of interest to many visitors, as well as the adjacent historic cemetery.

This program is free and open to the public. For information, call 336-883-3022.







High Point NAACP holds candidate forum

The High Point NAACP will hold a Black Agenda Candidate Forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 at Williams Memorial CME Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road in High Point.

The event is an opportunity to meet mayoral candidates, council at large candidates and Ward 1 candidates.

Elma Hairston, the president of the High Point NAACP, will moderate.

The event is free and open to the public.

To attend virtually, visit bit.ly/45KstiO.

Historic site receives grant

The Charlotte Hawkins Brown State Historic Site in Sedalia was recently selected to receive federal preservation grant funding.

A $555,334 grant from the National Park Service African American Civil Rights Grant Program awarded in June will be used for the preservation of the Tea House at the site.

“This National Park Service grant will enable us to preserve an important piece of Civil Rights era history and enhance efforts to interpret the legacy of Dr. Charlotte Hawkins Brown,” said D. Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

A previous NPS African American Civil Rights grant in 2018 paid for emergency preservation measures. The new funding will cover upgraded HVAC, electrical and plumbing and the creation of a kitchenette to support programming. The Tea House eventually will be opened to the public as an interpretive space.

The Tea House served as a social gathering place for students and embodied the spirit of prosperity, self-reliance, and industry that Brown espoused at the Palmer Memorial Institute, which served as a day and boarding school for African American youth. Brown taught students to be “educationally efficient, religiously sincere, and culturally secure,” at the school that opened in 1902 and operated for 69 years, including the height of the Jim Crow era in the segregated South.

Closed after a fire in 1971, the school and surrounding property were acquired by the state of North Carolina in 1987 and opened it to the public as a state historic site.

For information, visit www.nps.gov/orgs/1207/aacr-2023.htm.

Pillars of Fame, Rising Star

The recipients of the Housing Authority of the City of High Point’s 2023 Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Awards will be recognized noon Sept. 20 at an induction ceremony. Additionally, the Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship recipient will be announced.

The Pillars of Fame event was established in 2005 by the HPHA to inspire community youth with positive and encouraging images of individuals who are former HPHA program participants and overcame obstacles to become pillars of the community. The Rising Star Award originated in 2014 and is presented to a current outstanding HPHA high school student or 2023 high school graduate.

The Seeds-to-Success Endowment Scholarship program is an initiative of the HPHA’s executive roundtable committee, which consists of HPHA’s program participants, to build community investment.

The 2023 Pillars of Fame Award recipients are Lavorice D. Smith and E. Keith Murvin.

The 2023 Rising Star Award recipient is Hadassah A. Evans.

Paul Lessard, founding president of the High Point Community Foundation, will be the keynote speaker and local principal Marcus Gause will provide a special musical performance.

The ceremony will be held at Astor Dowdy Towers, 701 E. Green St., High Point. Visit www.hpha.net and click on the Facebook icon to view a livestreaming of the ceremony.







Knee study

High Point University is conducting a study and recruiting participants who have running-related knee pain. To qualify, participants must run at least five miles a week, be between the ages of 18 and 65, be cleared to run by a physician and read and speak English fluently.

For information, email dgoss@highpoint.edu or call 336-841-9274.