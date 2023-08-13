Information session

The One High Point Commission will host an information session for community members Aug. 15, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., during which the final recommendations regarding restorative economic policies will be presented.

Registration is required and can be completed by visiting the One High Point Commission page on the city website or at the following link at www.eventbrite.com.

High Point City Council adopted the resolution to create the One High Point Commission on Feb. 7, 2022, to explore community reparations for the African American residents of the city. The commission is charged with making a recommendation through a final report to the city council.

Questions about the event should be directed to the Communications and Public Engagement Department’s Human Relations Division at 336-883-3124.

New art exhibits

The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards in High Point has announced its newest exhibits – “Three” and “Artists Who Teach.” These exhibits will be on display Aug. 17-Oct. 20. A reception will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28.

“Three” features the artwork of three female artists from Greensboro—Agnes Preston-Brame, Adele Wayman and Sallie White.

The second exhibit, “Artists Who Teach,” will feature the 2D and 3D artworks of area art teachers. Some of the items will be available for purchase.

The participants include: Shannon Ashley, Kiser Middle; Victoria Bailess, Westchester Country Day; Jessamyn Bailey, High Point Central High; Leigh Blanchard, Wheatmore Middle; Dorinda Carver, Western Guilford Middle; Jennifer Creef, Jamestown Middle; Kim Davis, Bishop McGuiness Catholic High; Page Gleeson, Southwest Guilford Middle; Gayle Hice, The Piedmont School; Angela Holt, Sumner Elementary; Tara Kecki, Union Hill Elementary; Erin Lake, Pilot Elementary; Tammy Larrick, Millis Road Elementary; Terri Millard, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic; Kathleen Parker, High Point Central; Jennifer Pfeiffer, Ragsdale High; and Aleshia Taylor, Montilieu Elementary.

The reception is free and open to the public. TAG is open from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays. For information, visit www.tagart.org.

Back to School Event

Jay Mack Designs’ second annual Back To School Community Bash is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at City Center Park, 200 N. Elm St. in Greensboro. The bash was created as a way for individuals and businesses to give back to the community.

Guilford County has a 66.3% student poverty rate, a 3.38% increase from last year.

Jay Mack Designs will provide more than 300 free book bags filled with school supplies to elementary and middle school students attending the event. There will be barbers on-site giving free haircuts, vendors and food trucks. There will be raffles, games, performances, a live DJ and more.

Jay Mack Designs is a graphic design company focused on helping entrepreneurs, small businesses and groups with branding and marketing. The company is certified as a Historically Underutilized Business and a Small Business Enterprise by the North Carolina Department of Administration. The company is also certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the City of Greensboro.

For information, contact Mack Pearsall at 336-579-4647 or info@jaymackdesigns.com.

Luncheon

The African American Initiative of United Way of Greater High Point will hold a kickoff luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at Carolina Core Wellness, 4000 Ossi Court in High Point.

The deadline to RSVP is Aug. 18.

The initiative works to support and strengthen African-Americans, other minorities and underserved citizens by encouraging service, involvement and philanthropy in the High Point community.

The luncheon’s keynote speaker will be High Point City Manager Tasha Logan Ford.

To RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/mryfr9ee.

For information, email latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org.

GROWTH Networking Event

UNCG’s Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching HUB (GROWTH) will hold a networking event from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Old San Juan Bar & Grill, 948 Walker Ave. in Greensboro.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/ytsz8tkx.

GROWTH’s mission is to encourage interdisciplinary and community-engaged research, teaching and service focused on aging and older adults. All UNCG faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners are invited to participate in GROWTH-sponsored events.

Also, lunch and learn events are set for noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and Nov. 8 at the UNCG’s Stone Building in the Edwards Lounge.

EMF a success

Eastern Music Festival, Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program hosted on the Guilford College campus, concluded a successful 62nd season of an awe-inspiring of music making.

This season, EMFs performances and events reached more than 13,000 people in the Greensboro community and beyond, an increase of 25% over 2022. The festival offered 60+ performances and activities including master classes, chamber recitals, Young Artists recitals, pre-concert lectures and more reaching many audiences in the Triad community. EMF also presented upwards of 40 free community outreach performances throughout Greensboro with various local organizations, extending the reach of EMF well beyond the Guilford College campus. This success was possible due to the overwhelmingly positive support from individual contributors, philanthropic organizations, corporations and in-kind donors.

In 2023, the festival was proud to host a record-setting 283 students from 35 states and 15 countries including Taiwan, Albania, South Korea, Brazil, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Cuba, Estonia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Panama, Peru and Uzbekistan. States with the most prominent representation included Florida, Texas, New York and 23 from the festival’s home state, North Carolina.

Support from the many donors and partnering organizations allowed EMF to provide more than $360,000 in scholarships to deserving and talented students this year. Of the 283 participants, more than 80% received scholarships.

Recycling grant

The City of High Point received a $50,000 grant from the Foodservice Packaging Institute’s Foam Recycling Coalition that enables the city’s 117,000 residents to recycle materials such as foam polystyrene cups, plates, bowls, clamshells, egg cartons and meat trays, as well as block packaging foam.

The FRC grant assisted with funding the purchase and installation of a foam densifier at the High Point Material Recovery Facility. Densifiers are used to compact foam products into foam blocks or ingots. The city sells the foam ingots to end markets to be manufactured into thermal insulation panels for foundations, walls and roofs.

Residents of High Point, as well as the neighboring communities of Jamestown and Archdale, can take their polystyrene foam to drop-off locations that house drop-off trailers. The locations include Ingleside Compost Facility, High Point Public Library and High Point MRF.

High Point’s public information office will inform residents about the addition of foam polystyrene recycling via communications, including posters, printed materials and the city’s website and social media. The MRF offers tours, information booths and educational programming that will include messaging on recycling polystyrene foam.

The grant is made possible through contributions to FRC, which focuses exclusively on increased recycling of post-consumer foam polystyrene. Its members include Americas Styrenics, Chick-fil-A, CKF Inc., Dart Container Corp., Dyne-A-Pak, Genpak, INEOS Styrolution America, Lifoam Industries, Pactiv Evergreen and Republic Plastics.

Visit www.RecycleFoam.org to learn more about foam recycling, read about previous recipients or apply for a grant.

Education grant

Ready for School, Ready for Life has received a $35,000 grant from The Foundation for a Healthy High Point. This funding will provide support for Ready Ready’s ongoing efforts to create a connected, innovative system of care for Guilford County’s youngest children and their families, ensuring they have the essential resources needed for success and learning.

Ready Ready serves as a vital conduit, fostering seamless collaboration with a network of more than 100 community organizations. Together, they provide vision, strategy, direct support and coordination to empower every Guilford County family and their youngest children. Through the power of partnerships and resource leverage, Ready Ready is actively developing a holistic and effective ecosystem that promotes healthy child development, kindergarten readiness, and success in school by third grade.

Recycling tool coming

Greensboro residents will soon receive personalized feedback to help them recycle correctly.

Building on previous cart audit campaigns — which reduced recycling contamination by 30 percent in three years, Greensboro is using a mobile audit tool powered by Prairie Robotics to identify recycling trends and provide custom-designed educational materials to residents.

Auditors in the field will use the mobile auditing device to identify and photograph contamination in recycling carts. The system will generate an educational postcard with a photo of the contamination and information about what items are not recyclable under Greensboro’s program. The postcard will be automatically mailed to the residence.

The new personalized feedback is part of an ongoing effort to help reduce the amount of nonrecyclable materials that make it into the City’s recycling collection. In 2022, some 25 percent of materials put in recycling carts were not recyclable under the City program. Auditing will continue throughout the year in different neighborhoods.

Residents are encouraged to download the GSO Collects mobile app and use the Waste Wizard to learn what goes where and receive a personalized collection schedule.

UNCG’s Emeritus Society announces programming

The Emeritus Society, UNCG’s lifelong learning program, will offer a free presentation, “Christian Nationalism in the United States: Historical Roots, Contemporary Impact, and the Intersection of Race, Religion and Politics.” The presentation will be given by John Senior from Wake Forest University’s School of Divinity’s Art of Ministry program from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene Street in Greensboro. This is the kick-off event to the society’s fall programming.

The presentation is free, but registration is requested. Participants can register online at www.serveincstore.org/pages/emeritus-society or by calling 336-740-0211 or emailing emeritus@serve.org. The presentation is open to everyone.

UNCG’s Emeritus Society provides stimulating, non-credit learning opportunities for adults. The program’s environment affirms the unique attributes an adult learner brings to the classroom – delight in the joy of learning, intellectual savvy and substantive life experience. From August through November, the society is excited to offer 15 courses taught by outstanding instructors. Courses range from three to eight sessions at a cost of $20 per session. Courses include “Rivals: A History of Global Power;” “Well Crafted NC: Beer and Brewing in the Triad;” “UN Grand Tour: France and its Regions;” and “The Search for Intelligent Life in the Universe;” to name a few. Registration is open and courses are currently enrolling.

In addition to the society, UNCG also offers another lifelong learning opportunity through its Senior Citizen Audit Program. Any N.C. resident 65 or older can audit undergraduate courses at UNCG without payment of tuition and fees.