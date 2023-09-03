GCAS suspends spay/neuter vouchers for a short time

Guilford County Animal Services will temporarily suspend its Spay Neuter Voucher Program as it prepares to launch a new program in September. The current program is experiencing overwhelming demand prompting the department to make adjustments to allow more Guilford County citizens the opportunity to obtain a voucher.

Upgrades planned for the program include electronic voucher applications as well as identifying limits for the number of vouchers available per household, and the cost of surgery, vaccines and microchips.

The goal is to have the revised program up and running by Sept. 15.

GCAS will honor all vouchers and spay/neuter surgery invoices up to Sept. 1. Vouchers or invoices dated Sept. 2 or after will not be honored unless new vouchers are attached. Residents who need to have a pet spayed or neutered during this time are encouraged to work with their local veterinarian, or to wait until the program reopens in September.

Auditions

Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for “Three Living Folk Tales” by Verna Aardema at 6 or 7 p.m. Sept. 6, in Studio 108 and 6 or 7 p.m. Sept. 7, in Studio 413, in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Auditions will be held by appointment only. Visit www.creativegreensboro.com for more information and to register for and schedule an audition.

Creative Greensboro seeks a racially diverse cast ages 7 to 15. Auditions will consist of improv games and readings from the scripts. Audition scripts are available in advance. In-person rehearsals will be held on evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with performances Oct. 19-22.

“Three Living Folk Tales” is a volunteer performance opportunity. This theatrical premiere includes three of Aardema’s popular stories – “Bringing the Rain to Kapiti Plain,” “Why do Mosquitoes Buzz in Peoples Ears,” and “Borreguita and the Coyote.” For information about auditions, contact Angela Williams Tripp at Angela.Tripp@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.

Bridge lessons

Central Carolina Bridge Association is hosting a set of bridge lessons starting on Sept. 6 in Greensboro. These beginner lessons are designed for those brand new to bridge, people who want to re-enter the game after a few years, or those who would like a structured review to get their game on track.

The four-week course will be taught by Judy Hellen and Rich Peffer, two experienced bridge instructors who are ACBL Life Masters.

The classes will be held on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. starting Sept. 6 and ending Sept. 27 at the Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 2005 New Garden Road, Greensboro.

Cost for the lessons is $100 for all four sessions and class size will be limited. Advance registration is requested; email Hellen at Judy@LearnBridgeGSO.com or call/text 336-558-3613.

For information about the CCBA and bridge activities in the area, visit www.ccbaunit169.org.

Vendors needed

The Greensboro Department of Transportation is seeking a vendor to provide shared use bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters within the city limits from November 2023 through November 2024. Prospective vendors must submit a Shared Micromobility Service Permit Application by Sept. 29. For application requirements, visit tinyurl.com/yc8rfv2b.

Questions regarding the application must be submitted by email to Bicycle and Pedestrian Planner Mary Kathryn Harward at mary.harward@greensboro-nc.gov. A response will be provided within three business days. The last day to submit questions is Sept. 8. The chosen vendor will be notified in Oct. 30.

For more information, contact Harward.

Adaptive Tennis Tournament

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department and area tennis organizations will host the Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis Tournament Oct. 6-8 at Pinetop Sport Club, 3723 Pinetop Road, Greensboro. The cost is $50 to play. The deadline to register is Sept. 15 at www.gretanc.com/cast_carolinasadaptivestanding.

Residents are invited to watch tournament play from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7. Admission is free. Kids 5-17 are welcome to participate in a free adaptive standing tennis clinic from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Register for the clinic online at https://gretanc.wufoo.com/forms/m19fqke0pp8vez/.

Adaptive standing tennis is played by athletes with a physical disability, such as amputations, cerebral palsy and partial paralysis, who are able to play in a standing position. No experience is necessary to participate in the tournament. Players will be grouped based on their abilities and tennis skills to create a fair playing environment.

For information, contact Susan Brodeur with GRETA (Guilford Regional Tennis Association) at susan@gretanc.com.

U.S. Army Parachute Team demonstration

The United States Army Parachute Team’s Gold Demonstration Team, led by Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Robbins, will display an extraordinary performance at the Silk Hope Old Fashioned Farmer’s Days Festival at 1 p.m. Sept. 2.

USAPT serves under the leadership of the United States Army Recruiting Command and Marketing Engagement Brigade as the “Official Ambassadors of the Army.” Nicknamed “the Golden Knights,” USAPT reaches a third of the nation annually through spectacular live parachute demonstrations for the American public, manifesting the “Band of Excellence” as displayed by all U.S. Army soldiers around the world.

USAPT will be honoring 50 years since the fateful Golden Knight airplane crash at Silk Hope. This is an opportunity to experience a community tradition and meet members of the elite U.S. Army Parachute Team.

For information about the festival, held every Labor Day weekend at the Farm Heritage Theme Park, 8110 Silk Hope Gum Springs Road in Siler City, call 919-663-0331 or visit https://silkhopenc.org/offd.

High Point Public Library announces September events

The High Point Public Library will offer several special events for children in September.

On Sept. 5, weekly programs for ages five and under will resume Monday-Thursday at 11 a.m. Littles and Kids’ Yoga will be offered to ages 12 and younger on Mondays. Story time will resume on Tuesdays, and Music and Movement will take place on Wednesdays. The Library Social will be offered on Thursdays.

On Sept. 11 and 18 at 4:30 and 5 p.m., the Switch Game Club will resume. The program now offers double the capacity and some new games. The library will provide everything needed to participate in the club, including the console, games and controllers.

On Sept. 12, The Paws to Read program will resume. This popular program offers all young readers the chance to practice their reading skills by reading to a certified therapy dog in a calm setting. These programs are bi-weekly, starting on Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m. Children ages six to 12 are welcome to participate.

On Sept. 13, we will be offering a children’s drumming workshop. This will occur on four consecutive Wednesdays, starting Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in the story room on the first floor. These sessions will be for children ages eight to 12.

These events require registration, which can be completed by calling the Children’s Department at 336-883-3666 or at https://bit.ly/3A36lSp.

On Sept. 16, the library will host a performance by the singing pirate group, the Motley Tones, at the Farmers Market at 11 a.m.

Finally, on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m., the library will present “MUSH! with Noggin, the Sled Dog (and her human)”, a program by Karen Land describing what it is like participating in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and other sprint and endurance races. This program will be in the library’s story room; no registration is required.

Help for caregivers

Well-Spring Solutions will offer the program, Coping with Difficult Caregiver Emotions, from 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 20 at The Lusk Center at AuthoraCare Collective, 2501 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.

The nonprofit will also offer Navigating the Maze of Senior Care Options! from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Sept. 28 at The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St. in Greensboro.

Register at www.well-springsolutions.org/services/caregiver-support-services/, email jkolada@well-spring.org or call 336-545-4245.

Plans for Powerful Tools for Caregivers, a six-week educational series, are underway and set for Oct. 12-Nov. 16.

Caregiver Support Groups are offered as well:

12:30-2 p.m. Sept. 6, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 205 W. Farriss Ave., High Point.

12:30-2 p.m. Sept. 11, Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road, Greensboro.

6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26, The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St., Greensboro.

Respite care for loved ones during these programs and support groups is available; the nonprofit must receive several days notice to make arrangements.

Lights out to benefit birds

The City of Greensboro, in partnership with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society and local businesses, established the “Lights Out” program in 2022 to help protect migrating birds that fly through the city during the spring and fall as well as conserve energy.

The twice-yearly “Lights Out” Program takes effect each spring, from March 15 to May 31, and again in the fall, from Sept. 10 to Nov. 30. This voluntary initiative asks the management of tall buildings and large facilities in Greensboro to turn off or block as many exterior and interior building lights as possible from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. during those peak migration seasons. The program is also expected to reduce local light pollution.

For information, visit www.tgpearsonaudubon.org/lights-out.

Meet Zelda Lockhart

Author Zelda Lockhart is one of the featured writers in this year’s One City, One Book community read, “The Carolina Table: North Carolina Writers on Food.” She is also the author of a new novel, “Trinity,” and will discuss her writing at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro

“The Carolina Table: North Carolina Writers on Food” is a collection of essays exploring our heritage through food-related stories set in North Carolina. The book explores the many ways food influences community and family, meals and manners, regional traditions, recipes and recollections.

Journey to Brave

The Kellin Foundation’s annual “Journey to Brave” concert and auction fundraiser is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Joymongers Brewing, 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro. This free, family friendly event full of food and drink, music, games and prizes is set to be a fun night of making a difference as all proceeds raised will benefit the community mental health and substance use counseling, peer support and wraparound wellness services Kellin Foundation provides to more than 12,000 children and adults annually.

The highlight of the evening will be a concert by Camel City Yacht Club, renowned in the area for their soulful renditions of smooth rock hits from the 70s and 80s.

There will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

For information, visit www.kellinfoundation.org/events/journey-to-brave.