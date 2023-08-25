Celebrating successful work-related initiative

NCWorks NextGen is hosting its 500 Jobs Summer Celebration Event from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 25, at Evangel Fellowship Church, 2207 E. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro.

The second annual 500 Jobs Summer Celebration honors community partners, local employers and participants who made this initiative a success. The celebration takes place in Evangel Fellowship’s Power Play Center, which includes bowling lanes, a movie theater and a kid’s play area.

The event wraps up the GuilfordWorks’ Police Chief’s 500 Jobs Summer Job Initiative. The eight-week initiative provided young adults in Guilford County with personal-skills training and paid-work experience in a structured environment.

Job interview event

Greensboro’s water resources department has partnered with NCWorks to host an Open Interview Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at the J. Edward Kitchen Operations Center, 2602 S. Elm-Eugene St. To view the available job opening, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/jobs.

The event will be for interviewing crew members only. Crew members perform construction and maintenance-related duties within the city’s collection and distribution system. The base salary is $39,046 and there will be a signing bonus of $2,030 to be paid after completion of a six-month probationary period.

The NCWorks Mobile Career Center, equipped with Wi-Fi, laptops, and staff, will be on-site to assist applicants.

Virtual plant, wildlife program set for Sept. 7

The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad Environment Roundtable is hosting the virtual program, “Sustaining Species Through Habitat Restoration,” with Lindsey Zarecky, wildlife biologist and vice president for conservation and research at the Greensboro Science Center. The Zoom is set for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 7.

Zarecky studies how wildlife responds to anthropogenic change in habitats locally and abroad. She and research partners study needs of native species in the Piedmont as well as endangered and endemic species in the Caribbean. From stream mitigation in North Carolina to invasive species in the West Indies, they work to bring back native habitat for wildlife survival.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/mydwwvj6.

For information, call 855-695-9878.

Folk festival

The North Carolina Folk Festival is set for Sept. 8-10 in downtown Greensboro. The festival features music, workshops, films, dance, food, family activities and more.

Volunteers are needed to help with everything from backstage support, bar tents, first aid, checkpoint guides, music logging and more.

To see the schedule of performers and to volunteer, call 336-265-6943 or visit ncfolkfestival.com.

Graham hosting 9/11 commemorative event

The City of Graham’s third annual 9/11 Commemorative 5K Run/Walk Event is set for 7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at 201 S. Main St. Come dressed in red, white and blue. The event will also feature a non-competitive one-mile run/walk, a runner services station located in the fire bays, a Touch A Truck area, games and music with a DJ.

The First Responders Team Cup 5K invites first responders (fire, police, EMS and military) to register as a team.

Donations will be collected for the Children of Fallen Heroes organization, which provides support and immediate needs for children of first responders and military fallen heroes through partnerships and donations.

Carpooling is recommended. This event is rain or shine. For information or to register, visit www.CityofGraham.com. The registration deadline is Sept. 13.

Stressing importance of play, exploration

Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) and The Basics Guilford will be hosting the first-ever PlayDaze event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Road in McLeansville in partnership with Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

The free event will celebrate the importance of play and exploration for young children and their families and will showcase a variety of outdoor activities including: Yard games, museum exploration with the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum and activities provided by the UNCG Duck Lab, The YWCA Parents as Teachers program, the UNCG Bringing Out The Best program and Reading Connections, among others.

There will be books, food trucks and and children may play on the “Up In The Air” All-Inclusive Keeley Park Playground.

Shepherd’s Center finalizing fall classes

Shepherd’s Center of Greensboro is finalizing the details for its fall classes.

The in-person semester begins on Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays, with a Community Forum of local speakers and coffee at mid-morning. The virtual (Zoom) semester will begin Oct. 10 with classes on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more, call 336-378-0766, email scgexecutivedirector@gmail.org or visit www.shepctrg.org.

Veterans Day parade

The seventh annual “Greensboro Honors: Veterans Day Parade” is set for noon Nov. 11. Rain or shine, the parade will start and end in front of the Kontoor Brands building on East Lindsay Street.

The parade will honor local Gold Star families. These families represent those from all branches of the United States Armed Forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice in all conflicts. Veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War will also be showcased.

Area high school marching bands and JROTC units, and various clubs, organizations and businesses will participate against a backdrop of military vehicles and floats provided by local businesses.

This event is also being held in partnership with the City of Greensboro.

For information, call at 253-278-3207 or 336-988-2519.

Burlington joins list with social district

On Sept. 22, Downtown Burlington is the latest to join the list of nearly 50 North Carolina cities and towns with social districts.

Social districts allow people to take alcoholic beverages purchased from ABC permittees located inside the district into the public areas within the social district in specially marked cups. The social district will be in operation on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m., beginning Sept. 22. The Downtown Burlington Social District will encompass a seven-block area including Front, Main, Spring, Davis and Worth Streets. The perimeter of the district will be marked with signage, a map of the district and rules for participating.

Non-ABC permitted businesses in the social district have the option of allowing visitors to bring alcoholic beverages into their locations or not. A decal on the front door of the business will identify which locations allow beverages inside.

Social district visitors will need to follow several rules:

Only beverages sold by ABC permittees inside the district are allowed to be consumed in the district. No beverages purchased outside the district or brought from home are allowed.

Beverages purchased inside the district must be consumed inside the district boundaries, days and hours of operation. (noon-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays)

Beverages must be in specially branded cups.

For information, visit www.burlingtondowntown.com/socialdistrict.

Arts Council accepting grant applications

The Arts Council of Greater Greensboro is accepting Artist Support Grant applications through Sept. 24.

Artist Support Grants intend to support a broad range of talented artists in visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music composition, choreography and interdisciplinary arts. Applicants should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists. Individual artists or unincorporated artist collectives residing in Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, Randolph or Davidson counties are eligible to apply. Awards range from $500 up to $2,000.

For information, visit https://theacgg.org/single-grants/artist-support-grants/.

Gillespie Golf Course hosting tournament

Gillespie Golf Course will host the inaugural Greensboro Parks Foundation Open at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18. The cost is $60 per player or $240 for a four-person team. Register at www.greensboroparksfoundation.org/golf.

The foundation is committed to fundraising in support of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department programs and facilities. The golf tournament will support plans for future course renovations, practice range upgrades, new shelters and more.

The registration fee includes lunch. Mulligans may be purchased for an additional cost. The field is limited to 13 teams and there will be awards for first and second place winners. Driving range opens at 7 am.

For information, visit www.greensboroparksfoundation.org/golf.

Victory Junction hosting annual race, fun run

Victory Junction will host its annual Run to Victory 5K, 10K, Fun Run event on Sept. 9. The race will start and finish at Victory Junction and members can walk, run or roll to the finish line. There is also an option to participate in 5k event virtually.

The Run to Victory event will start at 7:30 a.m. with registration. Registration will close at 8:30 a.m. The 10K Run/Walk will begin at 9 a.m. and the 5K Run/Walk will start at 9:15 a.m. Runners/walkers with strollers are welcome.

Registration is $35 for 5K, $45 for 10K, and $25 for the Fun Run. Registration for the virtual 5K is $35. The sign-up cost will include a Run to Victory T-shirt, lunch after the event and an entrance to the age division awards. Fundraising for Victory Junction is suggested but not required before and during the week of the event. All proceeds raised through Run to Victory go to support the mission of Victory Junction.

Registration for participants can be done by visiting RunToVictory.org.

Library to serve as recruiting office

The High Point Public Library will be the temporary location for High Point’s U.S. Army Recruiting Office Sept. 1-Oct. 31.

Sergeant First Class William B. Maldonado will be housed in a location on the third floor of the library that will serve as a temporary recruiting station. The location at 2620 N. Main Street, Suite 105, will be closed as of Sept. 1. He will be at the library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays while a new permanent location is found.

For information, email William.b.maldonado.mil@army.mil or call 910-658-1173.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false