Church celebrates 25 years

St. John’s Anglican Church is celebrating its 25th anniversary with monthly community projects. July’s project was collecting new socks to be distributed among the 5,000 adults served at the Interactive Resource Center.

Pro Feet/Wilson Brown in Burlington donated 600 pairs of socks to this effort and church members donated an additional 191 pairs of new socks along with some new backpacks and sports bags.

The donation was presented to Karen Bullock, community relations coordinator at the IRC by church members Nichole Isley, Judy Daughtry and Alice Burkholder.

The August project is collecting canned fruit for Backpack Beginnings and the on-going outreach is collecting food, toiletries and household cleaners for the St. Paul’s Catholic Church Food Pantry. A thrift sale will be held Nov. 4 at the church at 6722 W. Friendly Ave. More information is at stjohnsgso.org.

High Point is Bee City USA

The City of High Point’s City Council unanimously voted May 15 to become a Bee City USA, joining many other cities and campuses across the country united in improving their landscapes for pollinators. The council’s action is the culmination of months of effort by the city’s public services department to accomplish this affiliation.

Bee City USA is an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit organization based in Portland, Ore., with offices across the country. Bee City USA’s mission is to galvanize communities to sustain pollinators by providing them with healthy habitats rich in a variety of native plants and free of insecticides. Pollinators like bumble bees, sweat bees, mason bees, honey bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, hummingbirds and many others are responsible for the reproduction of almost 90% of the world’s flowering plant species and one in every three bites of food we consume.

Bee City USA especially encourages school gardens and educational programs for children.

The City has designated Keep High Point Beautiful as the facilitating committee for High Point’s efforts to engage the community in promoting pollinator conservation. The High Point Bee City committee meets quarterly at 1 p.m. at the Piedmont Environmental Center and invites all residents of High Point to offer their ideas for pollinator-friendly initiatives. The more people and organizations involved, the sooner pollinator declines will be reversed.

For information, call 336-883-3520.

High Point Library closed Aug. 25

The High Point Public Library will be closed Aug. 25 for maintenance work and will reopen at 9 a.m. Aug. 26.

City staff will be replacing a power pole on the corner of Sunset and Elm Streets, so the power to the library building will be temporarily turned off. The planters in front of the library building will also be relocated. Most of the planters will be moved to different locations on the library property, and several will be moved to the Community and Neighborhood Development Center property on Fourth Street.

The drive-through book and DVD return slots will be available all day on Friday.

For information, call 336-883-3694.

9/11 Ride

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “9/11 Ride to Remember” on Sept. 9 to commemorate the lives that were lost and to honor the first responders, veterans, military and civilian heroes of 9/11 and the wars that began after. There is a fee of $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. All proceeds raised during the event will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Oaks Therapeutic Community.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at 5440 Millstream Road in McLeansville and ends at Rody’s Tavern, 5105 Michaux Road in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-641-3694.

Free softball clinic

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Greensboro College softball team, will offer a four-session, free softball clinic for girls ages 5 to 16. The clinics will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays, Sept. 6-27, at Barber Park’s Penn Wright Stadium, 1500 Barber Park Drive in Greensboro. Register at tinyurl.com/SoftballGirls923.

Instructors will focus on teaching fundamentals to build participants’ skills in a fun and safe environment.

For information, contact athletics@greensboro-nc.gov.

Slide show presentation about plastics

Beyond Plastics Greensboro will host a 30-minute slide show presentation, “Plastics 101: Where we’ve been, Where we are and Where we are going,” at 6:30 p.m. Sept 11 at First Presbyterian Church in the Garden Room, 617 N Elm St. in Greensboro.

Enter through the Welcome Center near Elm Street. Parking available in the circle and in the lot on North Elm next to Downtown Fitness.

New playground in Burlington

The City of Burlington Recreation & Parks Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and KABOOM!, a national nonprofit focused on building safe, secure and inclusive playspaces, are teaming up to build a new community-designed, inclusive playground in Burlington’s City Park.

KABOOM! and the City of Burlington sought input from community members to help choose play features for the playground. The goal of these input sessions was to ensure that the playground meets the specific needs of kids in the Burlington community. In addition to ramp access and grab bars, the accessible play features selected include a Sway Fun Glider, a Ring-a-Bell Reach Panel and a Navigator Reach Panel.

On Aug. 23, more than 120 Blue Cross NC employees will come to city park and volunteer their time for the playground Build Day Celebration. They’ll join Burlington Recreation & Parks staff, the KABOOM! team and volunteers from the community to put the finishing touches on the new inclusive playground and the new plantings that will surround it.

After a full day of work, the main components of the playground and plantings will be in place.

Following the installation, the playground surface material will be installed. That process involves multiple steps with time built in between the steps for materials to cure. Once complete, a grand opening will be held to celebrate the completion of the project.

Veterans Appreciation Cookout

A Veterans Appreciation Cookout will take place at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12, at Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, #1230, High Point.

Veterans (50 and older — along with one guest) are invited to attend.

The event is presented by AuthoraCare Collective’s We Honor Veterans program, in collaboration with Griswold Home Care, the City of High Point, and HealthTeam Advantage.

Reservations are requested and can be made by calling 336-883-3584. The deadline is Aug. 31.

Black Artrepreneur Mixer

The High Point Arts Council, in collaboration with Tajia Lagomarsino of Lago’s Luxe Events, will be hosting a Black Artrepreneur Mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31, inviting Black artists, creatives and business owners to mix and mingle at Centennial Station, 121 S. Centennial St. This event is free to the public.

There will be music, a cash bar and light refreshments served. Bring business cards to have the chance to be entered in a raffle to win a gift card. Two winners will be selected from the raffle.

The council is also offering a new artist professional development opportunity in partnership with Sabrina Tillman, artist and owner of Gallery on Main. Through the Artful Business Cohort, artists will learn the ABCs of art and business through this 16-week course designed to uplift and unite emerging marginalized artists in the greater High Point area.

For information, email programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

UWGHP kicks off campaign season

United Way of Greater High Point will kickoff the 2023 campaign season with the 14th Annual CANpaign Food Drive. The campaign goal will be revealed during an event set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at 815 Phillips Ave. in High Point.

To participate in the drive, residents may plan a workplace food drive, order food pantry wish list items online for direct delivery to UWGHP or donate online at www.unitedwayhp.org (via the Donate Now button).

To participate, contact Jane Liebscher at jane.liebscher@unitedwayhp.org.

Hirsch Wellness Network announces classes

Hirsch Wellness Network in Greensboro has more than 35 classes scheduled for September that are free to cancer survivors and caregivers. Some classes are in-person while others are online or hybrid.

Some of the highlights include painting outside, therapeutic aquatics, yoga, nature drawing, paper weaving, emotional freedom technique tapping and more.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes or call 336-209-0259.

Triad Local First fundraiser

Triad Local First is selling tickets for its Community Table event, Blue Jeans, Bourbon & the Blues, set for 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Gardens at Grey Gables, 4105 Oak Ridge Road in Summerfield. This annual October event serves as the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser.

“Mama and the Ruckus” will perform and there will be bourbon from the still out back and locally made cigars.

The evening will also celebrate local chefs, farmers, breweries, wineries, distilleries and all things food and drink in the Triad. Also, new this year is a featured keynote speaker: Thom Ruhe of NC Idea, a local nonprofit foundation whose vision is to help North Carolinians achieve their entrepreneurial ambition to start and grow high potential companies.

Attendees may choose between a cocktail hour ticket or attend the entire evening event.

Businesses interested in being an event sponsor or donating products or services to the silent auction can contact 336-365-5282 for sponsorship and donation opportunities. Volunteers are needed for set-up and breakdown teams as well as servers and decorators. Community members as well as local high school seniors and college students needing to fulfill volunteer hours are welcome to contact the same number for more information.







9/11 5K

The City of Graham’s third annual 9/11 Commemorative 5K Run/Walk Event is set for 7 to 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at 201 S. Main St. Come dressed in red, white and blue. The event will also feature a non-competitive one-mile run/walk, a runner services station located in the fire bays, a Touch A Truck area, games and music with a DJ.

The First Responders Team Cup 5K invites first responders (fire, police, EMS and military) to register as a team.

Donations will be collected for the Children of Fallen Heroes organization, which provides support and immediate needs for children of first responders and military fallen heroes through partnerships and donations.

Carpooling is recommended. This event is rain or shine. For information or to register, visit www.CityofGraham.com. The registration deadline is Sept. 13.

Book sale in Burlington

The Friends of Alamance County Public Libraries will hold the 39th Fall Book Sale Sept. 9-17 at 342 S. Spring St. in Burlington.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays.

Funds will be used to support local libraries and literacy in Alamance County.

A sale for members only is set for noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 8. Memberships are available at the door for $10.

This biannual event raises around $50,000 each year and has surpassed a $1 million in sales.

Artists needed

The City of High Point Stormwater Division, with the help of Keep High Point Beautiful, is seeking local artists to paint storm drains in the parking lot of the High Point Public Library in an effort to educate fellow citizens about stormwater pollution in an eye-catching and memorable way.

Artists interested in participating should review all submittal details and design criteria and complete the entry form at www.highpointnc.gov/2367/Storm-Drain-Art. Each artist is permitted to submit up to four design proposals.

Any High Point resident aged 14 and older is welcome to submit a design for this project. Entries by those ages 14 to 17 require a parent or guardian’s signature and will require a parent or guardian to be present during the painting of the storm drain. Paint and safety supplies will be provided. The deadline to enter is Sept. 26.

The selected designs will be displayed in a highly visible and visited area, and each design will be featured on the High Point and Keep High Point Beautiful’s social media pages. The selected artists will also receive a stipend of $300 upon completion of the project. High schoolers can be granted volunteer hours in lieu of a stipend.

It is a common misconception that stormwater runoff is cleaned before it is discharged into the local waterways, but this is not the case. Trash, oil, bacteria, chemicals, yard waste and other pollution on the ground gets picked up by stormwater runoff and flows directly into streams, rivers and lakes.

Stormwater pollution can have harmful effects on local waters by lowering the water quality and harming aquatic habitats. In addition, storm drains clogged with debris can lead to flooding, damaging homes and businesses and overwhelming streams.

9/11 Stair Climb

The City of Greensboro is hosting its 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Eugene Parking Deck, 215 N. Eugene St. This event honors the multitude of public safety personnel who perished at the World Trade Center. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m.

Participants have the option of climbing the flights of stairs at the Eugene Deck 11 times, representing approximately 78 flights of stairs – the equivalent of the highest floor New York Fire Department firefighters reached on 9/11.

Commemorative T-shirts will be for sale at registration for $20.







PlayDaze event

Ready for School, Ready for Life (Ready Ready) and The Basics Guilford will be hosting the first-ever PlayDaze event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Road in McLeansville in partnership with Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

The free event will celebrate the importance of play and exploration for young children and their families and will showcase a variety of outdoor activities including: Yard games, museum exploration with the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum and activities provided by the UNCG Duck Lab, The YWCA Parents as Teachers program, the UNCG Bringing Out The Best program and Reading Connections, among others.

There will be books, food trucks and and children may play on the “Up In The Air” All-Inclusive Keeley Park Playground.