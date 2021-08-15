Jim Melvin: Former mayor is still a mover and shaker

For more than half a century, Jim Melvin has been a mover and shaker of Greensboro and beyond.

As president of the Joseph Bryan Foundation and a former mayor of Greensboro, his impact on the city is powerful.

“He has the reputation across the state as Mr. Greensboro,” said James Solomon, who nominated Melvin for the 7 Over 70 award.

Melvin credits his parents for his drive to make Greensboro a better place.

“I was always taught by my parents to give back. I kept giving back, and one thing led to another,” Melvin said.

It all began when he was working at his father’s service station and was asked to join the Greensboro Jaycees.

“It taught me a lot about community service and what life was all about,” Melvin said.

Melvin’s name became synonymous with the Greensboro Jaycees, where he served as the organization’s president. He became the chairman for the organization’s most notable event, the Greater Greensboro Open and raised $1 million to get the golf tournament aired on national television.

“Back then, the Jaycee organization was a tremendous force,” Melvin said.